Blue Lotus bags communication mandate for Cremica Foods and other clients from North

Chandramouli, CEO, Blue Lotus Communications said, “Each of the companies Blue Lotus has been awarded the PR mandate is doing some unique and amazing work. These wins are an endorsement of our unique and proprietary Brand Trust-based approach to public relations. As a group, we are custodians of Brand Trust, with our sister-concern publishing TRA’s Brand Trust Report for over a decade. Blue Lotus uses the same trust science to deliver focused trust-based messages for our clients.”