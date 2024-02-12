Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters partners with Royal Enfield to introduce a coffee blend

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The 'Royal Enfield Cruise Blend' will be available at select Blue Tokai outlets and corresponding Swiggy and Zomato pages, starting from February 8, 2024.
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, a coffee brand headquartered in Gurugram, has partnered with Royal Enfield, a motorcycle brand to introduce a unique coffee blend- the Royal Enfield Cruise Blend.
Whether it is cruising along sun-soaked highways or conquering challenging terrains, this specialty coffee blend brings together a fusion of flavours from coffee estates in Southern India. Boasting a chocolatey and nutty flavour profile with roasted hazelnut, caramel and raisins, it aims to fuel the ride, while elevating the combination of the open road and a leisurely cruise.
To kickstart the collaboration, Royal Enfield took 12 distinct explorers and coffee enthusiasts on a ride through the plush terrain of the Eastern Ghats giving them an experience of the journey of coffee from crop to cup at the MSP Gowri Estate. Starting from Bangalore, the ride delved into the rich heritage of coffee, exploring its origins and the captivating stories behind its cultivation.
The Royal Enfield Cruise Blend will be available for purchase starting February 8, 2024 at select Blue Tokai outlets and \corresponding Swiggy and Zomato pages.