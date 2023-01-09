Blue Tribe launches a campaign starring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

“I truly believe sustainable eating is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to underline our efforts towards saving mother earth. Eating is something that we can have complete control over. On top of this, switching to green food is good for the planet and comes with numerous health benefits, helping you lead a healthier life. I was also a hardcore non-vegetarian a few years ago. But now that we can consume green alternatives without compromising on taste, what could be better than this? This is the reason I love and resonate so much with Blue Tribe’s philosophy and its mission to protect the planet by going green with our diet. And the ad perfectly conveys this message.” Virat Kohli added.