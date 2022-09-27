BlueStone breaks the festive clutter with its latest campaign and distinctive category

Speaking on the launch, Harshna Pasari, head of marketing, BlueStone, said, "Predominantly, the romance we see depicted is one of over-the-top fairy tales. But real relationships are built on small, intimate moments rather than grand gestures. That's what we want to capture in our messaging - a reassuring touch, reliable routines, and little yet meaningful gifts like watch jewellery – that keep the romance alive and kicking. The featured category furthers our storytelling at a time when other brands are talking about heavy, festive collections that modern couples are increasingly moving away from. Today, the consumer demands jewellery for everyday wear - for the wardrobe, not the locker - and BlueStone is here to satiate their desires."