BlueStone celebrates Hello Kitty’s 50th with jewellery for kids

BlueStone is launching a new jewellery collection to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary. As the official licensee for Hello Kitty jewellery in India, the collection features designs and graphics aimed at Hello Kitty fans.

Additionally, BlueStone has launched a digital campaign. The Collection features a range of well crafted jewellery, starting from Rs 5000 including bracelets, earrings, bangles, rings, pendants, necklaces for kids and teens as well as watch accessories, multi-wearable charms for adults. The beautiful pieces are available in BlueStone stores pan India and online on BlueStone website.

Speaking on the launch of the collection, Vipin Sharma, chief merchandising officer at BlueStone, says, “Hello Kitty is a cute and playful character and evokes a sense of childlike wonder. The golden anniversary of Hello Kitty felt the perfect time to capture imaginations across generations by creating joyful pieces that resonate with the youth of today. This collection with fine jewellery captures the endearing spirit of Hello Kitty that can be cherished forever."

The collaboration is managed by Dream Theatre, Sanrio’s licensing agency in India. BlueStone's Hello Kitty and Friends collection includes various Sanrio characters, each with unique designs. The collection features Cinnamoroll, Kerokerokeroppi, Pompompurin, My Melody, and Kuromi, providing children with fun options to express their personalities and styles.