BlueStone unveils '9 shades of love' in new Navratri-inspired campaign

BlueStone's Navrang campaign celebrates love during the festive season, inspired by the nine shades of Navratri. The campaign unfolds over nine days, each highlighting a specific color and emotion, ranging from adornment to contentment. It emphasizes meaningful moments between couples and blends modernity with tradition. Each color represents a different aspect of relationships, showcasing everyday acts of love. The campaign features videos that capture the spirit of Navratri and the essence of these moments.

