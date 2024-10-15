Subscribe

BlueStone unveils '9 shades of love' in new Navratri-inspired campaign

afaqs! news bureau
BlueStone's Navrang campaign celebrates love during the festive season, inspired by the nine shades of Navratri. The campaign unfolds over nine days, each highlighting a specific color and emotion, ranging from adornment to contentment. It emphasizes meaningful moments between couples and blends modernity with tradition. Each color represents a different aspect of relationships, showcasing everyday acts of love. The campaign features videos that capture the spirit of Navratri and the essence of these moments.

The campaign features colors representing different emotions, such as Red (Shringar) for adornment, Royal Blue (Nazaqat) for courtship, and Yellow (Sang) for companionship. It highlights everyday acts of love, focusing on simple moments like comforting gestures and shared experiences, showcasing how these interactions strengthen relationships.

Speaking about the campaign, a spokesperson at BlueStone, said, “Navratri is a time of tradition, beauty, and strength, and we wanted our campaign to reflect the depth of these qualities in a modern context. Through Navrang, we aim to highlight how love, amidst the vibrant chaos of festivities, finds its way back in the simplest yet most profound moments. Whether it's a shared glance or a small gesture of care, these are the moments that truly define relationships today. BlueStone’s jewellery is a part of these stories, adding elegance, grace, and a touch of luxury that makes each moment even more special. We believe our customers will see themselves in these intimate portrayals and find a personal connection in every piece they choose."

