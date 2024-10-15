Speaking about the campaign, a spokesperson at BlueStone, said, “Navratri is a time of tradition, beauty, and strength, and we wanted our campaign to reflect the depth of these qualities in a modern context. Through Navrang, we aim to highlight how love, amidst the vibrant chaos of festivities, finds its way back in the simplest yet most profound moments. Whether it's a shared glance or a small gesture of care, these are the moments that truly define relationships today. BlueStone’s jewellery is a part of these stories, adding elegance, grace, and a touch of luxury that makes each moment even more special. We believe our customers will see themselves in these intimate portrayals and find a personal connection in every piece they choose."
BlueStone unveils '9 shades of love' in new Navratri-inspired campaign
The campaign features colors representing different emotions, such as Red (Shringar) for adornment, Royal Blue (Nazaqat) for courtship, and Yellow (Sang) for companionship.
