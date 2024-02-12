BlueStone's #LoveLike_ campaign aims to take a nostalgic dive into young love

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It is an ode to Y2K rom-com relationships, featuring CDs, cassettes, and Walkman to infuse the campaign with a nostalgic look and feel.
Step into the world of young, wild, and rebellious love with BlueStone's Valentine's Day social media campaign, #LoveLike_. Transporting viewers back to the roots of youthful romance, this journey aims to capture the essence of a love that's raw, unfiltered, and utterly exhilarating.
At the heart of this campaign lies a couple whose love story epitomises the heart-fluttering moments of stolen kisses, handwritten notes exchanged, and drives under the moonlit sky. Their love is a symphony of passion and adventure, reminiscent of the ride-or-die relationships of the early 2000s.
BlueStone has curated a collection of vintage and Y2K props, from flip phones to skateboards, CDs, cassettes, and Walkmans, to infuse the campaign with a nostalgic look and feel. These elements takes back to a time when love was simple yet electrifying, and every moment felt like a scene from a beloved romantic movie.
In a world saturated with grand gestures and displays of affection, BlueStone's #LoveLike_ campaign seeks to present a refreshing return to the roots of young love. It captures the unspoken words, the spontaneous adventures, and the cozy Sundays spent wrapped in each other's arms.
While Valentine’s Day typically brings about a flurry of product promotions in the jewellery industry, BlueStone remains steadfast in its brand identity, rooted in the belief that every piece of jewellery carries the hope of romance. Hence, steering clear of overt jewellery imagery, the brand takes its viewers on a trip down memory lane, inviting them to rediscover and cherish the moments of love that define their relationships.
Talking about the campaign, Harshna Dadu, head of marketing at BlueStone said, “I'm thrilled to introduce our #LoveLike_ campaign, which beautifully pays homage to the iconic relationships portrayed in early 2000s rom-coms. By capturing the essence of those heartwarming narratives, we’re offering viewers an opportunity to relive the rebellious spirit of youth and the magic of first love– a time when every glance sparked butterflies, and each moment held the promise of endless possibility.”
To enrich the unique narrative of this campaign, BlueStone is collaborating with fashion and lifestyle influencer Noopur, so she can add her unique spin to #LoveLike_. As part of the campaign, BlueStone is hosting three exclusive giveaways on Instagram, offering participants the chance to win their jewellery pieces that symbolise the enduring beauty of love.
Let's #LoveLikeNoOneIsWatching, #LoveLikeMeetCutes, and #LoveLikeYouAre21Again, and make this Valentine's Day celebration of a love that never grows old with BlueStone.