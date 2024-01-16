BluSmart promotes road safety awareness with #SafeisSmart campaign

The campaign spotlights road safety measures and practices.
BluSmart, an electric EV ride-hailing service and EV charging network, celebrates National Road Safety Week with the #SafeisSmart initiative to spread road safety awareness. The theme: Be a road safety hero, the week-long campaign, aims to spotlight the driver partners who are behind the safe and reliable experience.
The campaign aims to improve awareness surrounding key road safety measures, featuring four bi-lingual videos that highlight various behavioural aspects of safety— wearing seat belts being alert to avoid unforeseen incidents, maintaining speed limits, and ensure the car's safety features are intact beforehand.
Its commitment to road safety is reflective on the driver partners who keep safe driving practices at the forefront and take the collective commitment towards safer driving practices forward.
Anirudh Arun, co-founder and COO, shared his thoughts on the campaign, “At BluSmart, we believe that small but conscious acts of safety have a significant impact on preventing accidents and saving lives. Our driver partners are trained to foster a safer and more responsible driving culture and this campaign emphasizes that road safety is a shared responsibility and everyone has a role to play in engaging in safe driving.”
Through this campaign, it seeks to encourage responsible driving habits and increase awareness among the public about the importance of following these critical road safety measures.