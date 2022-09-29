BMeG won the creative mandate for Eazeebox

This follows a competitive multi-agency pitch that Eazeebox undertook to choose its agency partner.
Bharat Media Group has won the creative mandate for EAZEEBOX - India's first specialised B2B Platform for the Electric industry. This follows a competitive multi-agency pitch that Eazeebox undertook to choose its agency partner.
As part of its duties, Bharat Media Group will support Eazeebox with the conceptualisation of campaigns and execution via creative assets. Mr Phalgun Lanka, Co-Founder, Eazeebox said, "We are happy to have BMeG as our creative agency, as they have the talent and vision aligned with what we were searching for. Their creative capabilities and the ability to innovate make them the right partner with whom we can augment our growth journey. The team at BMeG is young, dynamic and brimming with ideas that creatively empower, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership."
Anand Charles, chief executive officer, Bharat Media Group said, "We are ecstatic that Eazeebox, India's first and only E-commerce for FMEG Electrical items for Electric retailers, has chosen Bharat Media Group to lead its creative mandate. Collaborating with Eazeebox will enable us to help Eazeebox establish themselves as the Industry Leaders. We look forward to creating a new and fresh creative approach for Eazeebox, and it will be exciting for us to grow with them and watch Eazeebox rise."
The agency will focus on its strength to innovate and create effective communication that the Electric Retailer community would easily connect with.
Eazeebox is an Omni channel, B2B E-commerce FMEG that aims to transform the Electrical Industry by creating more value for Retailers and Industry's Stakeholders via their Brand Proposition. The narrative of the Brand will play a crucial role in shaping the Brand's overall image in this competitive e-commerce segment and Industry.