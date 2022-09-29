BMeG won the creative mandate for Eazeebox

As part of its duties, Bharat Media Group will support Eazeebox with the conceptualisation of campaigns and execution via creative assets. Mr Phalgun Lanka, Co-Founder, Eazeebox said, "We are happy to have BMeG as our creative agency, as they have the talent and vision aligned with what we were searching for. Their creative capabilities and the ability to innovate make them the right partner with whom we can augment our growth journey. The team at BMeG is young, dynamic and brimming with ideas that creatively empower, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership."