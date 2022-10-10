BMW appoints Rediffusion as lead creative agency in India

“We are delighted that BMW has chosen to work with Rediffusion in India. For us it is an honour to associate with one of the most admired brands in the world. At Rediffusion we are putting together a One Team that includes our best resources from Rediffusion, The Mob, Rediffusion Studios and Everest to give BMW the best we can offer from within the Group,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.