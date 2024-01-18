BMW Motorrad's new campaign blends nostalgia with safe riding lesson

'You Win When You Ride Safe' campaign for National Safety Week is conceptualised by Sociowash.
BMW Motorrad and Sociowash, an advertising agency, have collaborated to launch You Win When You Ride Safe campaign. To add a sense of nostalgia with a powerful message on responsible riding, the campaign draws inspiration from classic motorcycle racing games that have long fueled the passion of riders globally.
By initiating the campaign with the question, "Which game inspired you to be a rider?", the messaging is crafted in a way that makes riders reflect upon their journey and embrace safety-first.
Creatives of classic bike games reimagined with BMW bikes and protective gears have been deployed to serve as a powerful message that safety is not just a choice; it's a victory on every curve.
The agency has also crafted Instagram reels that warns the riders against replicating the thrill of the game on real roads and underscores the significance of staying within limits.
Many marketing and advertising channels have featured the campaign on their social media handles to promote the idea behind it. In the offline space, OOH Billboards have been deployed to engage with riders on the streets, symbolising a collective commitment to safe riding practices and contributing to fostering a culture of responsibility on the roads.
Speaking about the campaign, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “The campaign with BMW Motorrad has helped us revive our sense of responsibility towards our audience and the industry. With this campaign, together with the brand, we aim to ignite the importance of responsible riding within the community of our riders, and beyond. We believe this integrated approach will also help BMW Motorrad to reach out to a wider audience.”
Commenting on the campaign, Abhinandan Gopalsetty, head, sales and marketing, BMW Motorrad India, said, “BMW Motorrad always focuses on embracing a relentless commitment to safety. 'You Win When You Ride Safe' is not just a campaign; it's our anthem for the road. As we blend nostalgia with a powerful message, we remind riders that their choices shape their victories.