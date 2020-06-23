BMW's new ad reminisces being on the road

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW's new brand design and logo stands for openness and clarity. It symbolizes the brand’s significance and relevance for mobility and driving pleasure in the future. BMW Group India is geared-up to the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation. With innovative services such as BMW Contactless Experience, BMW Easy Start Plan, BMW Advanced Hygiene Packages and Aftersales service packages we stand true to our promise of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ to our customers at all times. Our latest campaign #JustCantWait uses the new logo and reflects our undeterred commitment to bring Joy to our customers.”