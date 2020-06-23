BMW's new ad reminisces being on the road

'Can't wait to get back' says the new ad - which includes the brand's new logo and adopts a nostalgic tone about being on the road.
BMW Group announced the introduction of its new brand and corporate identity for online and offline communications in India. The BMW, BMW i and BMW M communication logos have been completely reworked, with a new logotype and new design principles. The BMW brand now delivers on the expectations and visual style of today and is better suited for the digital age. #JustCantWait is the first communication campaign in India to reflect the new brand design.
In the current challenging market scenario BMW Group India has released a new campaign - #JustCantWait campaign shifts the focus from asking viewers to stay home, convincing millennials to buy the car to address the itch that most people have, to go out and get on the road. Currently, some parts of India are under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW's new brand design and logo stands for openness and clarity. It symbolizes the brand’s significance and relevance for mobility and driving pleasure in the future. BMW Group India is geared-up to the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation. With innovative services such as BMW Contactless Experience, BMW Easy Start Plan, BMW Advanced Hygiene Packages and Aftersales service packages we stand true to our promise of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ to our customers at all times. Our latest campaign #JustCantWait uses the new logo and reflects our undeterred commitment to bring Joy to our customers.”
The new design is an expression of the revised brand identity, which places the customer at the centre of all activities. Pared-down and two-dimensional, it conveys openness and clarity. The additional transparent version of the logo is a more open invitation than ever for customers to join the world of BMW. A press note mentions that the change reflects BMW's transition from centring purely on the automotive world to being about technology and connections.
The note also emphasises that the latest look of the BMW brand is geared towards the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation. The redesigned logotype expresses openness and strength of character to ensure a contemporary, future-proof presence both on and offline.