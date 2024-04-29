BN Group's #JaisaGharWaisaCookingOil campaign, promotes Nutrica's wellness and fitness cooking oil range

Sharing his insights into the campaign, Kiran Giradkar, CMO, BN Group shares, “Nutrica is a lifestyle brand that recognises and honours the individuality of your family's health and wellness needs. With our #JaisaGharWaisaCookingOil campaign, we're attempting to question the status quo and bring some excitement in the otherwise very serious category. The communication developed by GOZOOP Group breaks the mold and infuses fun to cut through the clutter. We intentionally stayed away from showing those done-to-death visual cues like a kitchen set up, pouring of oil and those dinner table smiles. We hope our communication will travel seamlessly to make a healthier lifestyle a matter of pride for every household.”