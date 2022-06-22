boAt and Digitas India partner to celebrate World Music Day

Speaking on the initiative, Sushant Sharma, brand manager, boAt said: "We are one of the most conversational brands in the country today, thanks to our topical campaigns that reflect the brand's roots, its purpose and its values. We wanted to do something more meaningful this year on World Music Day. At boAt, we design every experience around our audience. And nothing excites us more than ideas that help us connect with them outside the confines of a conventional marketing communication approach. The Unheard Break not only solved a genuine pain point for so many music lovers by offering an ad-free listening experience, but also expanded the brand’s fan base across India.”