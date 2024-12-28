boAt and Samay Raina team up for hilarious New Year’s campaign

boAt, India’s leading audio and wearables brand, is tackling one of the season's biggest challenges—keeping New Year’s resolutions alive. In a light-hearted campaign, boAt has joined forces with comedian, Samay Raina, to deliver a hilarious take on why resolutions often fail.

The answer? "Samay badal gaya, ab motivation nahi."

boAt’s campaign, titled Crazy-lution, offers a satirical spin on the common struggle to keep resolutions. The campaign introduces boAt's new smartwatch as the ultimate solution to keep up the resolutions. The campaign also highlightes several jokes and instances from Samay Rani's comedy show India's Got Latent. In the ad, Raina also roasts boAt and compares them to Apple.

The ad highlights how the smartphone's features can be of use to consumers to keep up with their resolutions. Some of them are:

ChaatGPT: Your spicy companion for imagining delicious scenarios (extra chutney optional).

Calorie Roast: A sweet reminder to pause before grabbing that extra samosa or get roasted for eating it anyway.

Step Count: Encouraging you to turn “all talk” into “some walk,” one step at a time.

Long Battery Life: Because your smartwatch won’t quit on you, even if your resolutions do.

“At boAt, we love to mix innovation with humour,” said boAt spokesperson. “This campaign is our way of adding some laughs to the New Year chaos. Resolutions are hard to keep, but it doesn’t hurt to imagine a little help—even if it’s fictional!” he says.