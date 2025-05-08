boAt & Blinkit's cheeky mother's Day PSA: Time for real gifts, not just likes

This Mother’s Day, boAt, and Blinkit have teamed up to launch a cheeky and thought-provoking campaign aimed at Gen Z - because “Happy Mother’s Day” deserves more than just an Instagram Story.

The campaign features popular content creator Satish Ray delivering a hilariously sharp message to all the kids who think a filtered throwback selfie and a cryptic caption are enough to thank their moms.

In classic PSA (Public Service Announcement) style, Satish Ray calls out the trend of performative appreciation, reminding the audience that moms deserve more - like an actual gift. And that’s where boAt and Blinkit come in. The campaign promotes boAt’s stylish smartwatch - boAt Enigma series as the perfect Mother’s Day gift, while highlighting Blinkit’s fast delivery,while ensuring that even the last-minute crowd can redeem themselves - just in time.

“This campaign is our way of nudging young people to go beyond the ‘social’ and make Mother’s Day truly special,” said a spokesperson at boAt. “It’s funny, it’s real, and it comes with an easy solution — thoughtful gifts delivered instantly.”

The message is clear: Moms don’t just want your stories. They want your stories, your time, and yes, a well-earned gift.