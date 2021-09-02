boAt casts ‘Misfit(s)’ for its personal grooming range

We’ve no clue what these entertainers are doing and why they are doing it.
boAT may have felt like a misfit newbie when it decided to enter the personal grooming category earlier this year. It was an alien landscape from its home kingdom of earwear and wearable goods.
The feeling of “What am I doing here” is seen in the director’s eyes when he has to deal with four influencers, while shooting the first campaign for Misfit by boAt’s trimmer and straightener.
We’ve got Vir Das being all moody and sassy, like the always demanding Bollywood star. Shanaya Kapoor doing god knows what to get that perfect take. Divyendu Sharma switching from polished to desi every two seconds, and Rohit Saraf reading out from only the wrong scripts.
Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt, said, “We have established our leadership in the earwear and wearable category, and are strengthening our lifestyle portfolio under the ‘Misfit’ brand. Since the launch, we have received rave reviews about the brand and the products.”
“Our brand Misfits (ambassadors) celebrate and personify the new socio-culture. With this new campaign, we want to tickle the jester in you.”
Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India, added, "After working with boAt for more than a year across various campaigns, we are thrilled to have been an active part of the launch of Misfit by boAt. We have always wanted to tell the youngsters of today that they can be anything they want to be, even if that means being a misfit.”
“Breaking the category code of always being prim and proper for the camera is what inspired us to come up with such a unique campaign, which is a complete misfit in itself"
boAt announced the launch of Misfit in June this year (2021), and said in a press release that it will launch “innovative grooming appliances, such as beard trimmers, shavers, groomers…” Straighteners, we are told, are coming soon.
Misfit will compete with the likes of Philips, Mi, and Havells.