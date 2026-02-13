boAt enters dashcam segment with ‘Avoid Dash Dash’ campaign

boAT has entered the dashcam category with the launch of its Hive Dashcam range, supported by a digital campaign titled ‘Avoid Dash Dash’.

The film is set around a minor road collision at a busy intersection. A heated argument follows, with both drivers offering conflicting accounts of what happened. The exchange escalates until the woman driver produces dashcam footage on her phone, showing that the other car had indicated left but turned right.



The narrative centres on a familiar urban scenario: road-side disputes where accountability often depends on who argues louder. The campaign frames dashcams as objective witnesses, shifting the focus from verbal claims to recorded evidence.

Speaking on the brand’s entry into the dashcam category and its witty take on everyday traffic chaos, a boAt spokesperson said: “Traffic arguments are a common sight on Indian roads, often fuelled by differing versions of what actually happened. With ‘Avoid the Dash Ki Dash Moment’, boAt Hive Dashcams capture the facts as they unfold, helping drivers stay calm and confident, driven by safety and backed by proof.”

The Hive Dashcam range includes the F1, M1 and E1 models. Features include high-resolution recording, wide-angle coverage and loop recording. The devices also support microSD storage, smartphone app connectivity, optional cloud integration and parking surveillance through motion detection and G-sensor triggers.

The products are available on the brand’s website, e-commerce platforms and select retail outlets at introductory prices.