boAt names Jasleen Kaur Royal as brand ambassador

Commenting on the association, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer, boAt, said, "Jasleen Royal is not just a talented musician but also a cultural icon who represents the spirit of today's youth. Her song Heeriye became a national sensation, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. We are delighted to have her on board as our brand ambassador. Her unique style and widespread appeal will undoubtedly strengthen boAt's connection with music enthusiasts and fans."