boAt names Jasleen Kaur Royal as brand ambassador

boAt, an Indian consumer electronics brand has announced Jasleen Kaur Royal, Bollywood singer-songwriter, as its brand ambassador. She is known for her songs such as Heeriye, Ranjha, Din Shagna Da and Love You Zindagi.
As the ambassador, Royal will help connect the brand with the younger audience.
Commenting on the association, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer, boAt, said, "Jasleen Royal is not just a talented musician but also a cultural icon who represents the spirit of today's youth. Her song Heeriye became a national sensation, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. We are delighted to have her on board as our brand ambassador. Her unique style and widespread appeal will undoubtedly strengthen boAt's connection with music enthusiasts and fans."
Royal said, "I am thrilled to join forces with boAt, a brand that has revolutionised the audio industry with its innovative products. Music is a universal language, and I believe boAt's commitment to delivering superior sound experiences aligns perfectly with my own passion for creating music that resonates deeply with listeners."