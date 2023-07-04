boAt signs up Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as brand ambassador

To showcase Jemimah's versatility and talent, boAt released a comical video where the brand seeks the perfect boAthead through Sima Taparia from the popular show "Indian Matchmaking." Bani J and Shreyas Iyer, who have been closely associated with the brand, present their criteria to Sima Aunty, who believes finding someone with such a wide range of qualities is impossible. In her distinctive way, she urges them to be open to compromise and sets out to find the ideal match. Ultimately, she discovers the perfect Jem, who meets all the criteria, leaving everyone, including Sima Taparia herself, in awe. This entertaining video introduces us to the latest boAthead.