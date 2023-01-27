boAt takes a metro ride; surprises commuters with cosplay

Recently, videos of a young woman dressed as 'Manjulika', and two men dressed as characters from 'Money Heist' and 'Squid Game' inside a metro train, went viral. While there was much debate on whether it was a prank or a social media gimmick, it was revealed that the characters were onboard the Noida-Greater Noida Metro as part of an ad shoot for boAt, the electronic gadget brand.