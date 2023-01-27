boAt takes a metro ride; surprises commuters with cosplay

‘Manjulika’ and characters from 'Money Heist' and 'Squid Game' were spotted shooting inside Noida metro premises for an ad.
Recently, videos of a young woman dressed as 'Manjulika', and two men dressed as characters from 'Money Heist' and 'Squid Game' inside a metro train, went viral. While there was much debate on whether it was a prank or a social media gimmick, it was revealed that the characters were onboard the Noida-Greater Noida Metro as part of an ad shoot for boAt, the electronic gadget brand.
“Sound so powerful (that) your favourite characters came to life. Our all-new stream edition is what caused the recent viral metro incident,” boAt posted along with the ad.
The ad was shot to promote its collaboration with Netflix.
Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) also confirmed that these videos were part of an ad shot in metro premises with its permission.
“This is to clarify that the video going viral on various social media platforms, is a part of a commercial ad shooting held on December 22, 2022, under approved NMRC policy for film shooting.”