boAt taps RCB players to push 'Aavante Soundbar' clarity

boAt continues its deep-rooted association with sports by once again teaming up with T20 powerhouses Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) as their Official Audio Wearables Partner.

The brand has launched a new campaign titled ‘Real Se Bhi Clear’ to promote its Aavante Soundbar range during the T20 season. The campaign features a film with cricketers Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, and Krunal Pandya. It highlights how boAt’s sound technology enhances the clarity of key moments in the game.

boAt aims to enhance the home cricket viewing experience with its Aavante Soundbar range. The brand says the product is designed to deliver stadium-like sound effects, including crowd noise and in-game audio, during matches.

Speaking on the partnership and campaign, Vedansh Kumar, head of brand marketing, boAt, said, “At boAt, we don’t just build audio gear — we build moments. With the ‘Real Se Bhi Clear’ campaign and our continued partnership with RCB and GT, we’re making sure fans can feel every snick, every sledge, and every six as if they were right there in the stadium. We’re here to turn up the volume on fandom.”

The makers of the ad conceptualised by Talented, Reya Reji & Nasreen Talukdar, creative and brand strategy from the agency add, "The 'Real Se Bhi Clear' campaign celebrates the game through powerful sonic storytelling centered around fan culture and product superiority. The focus was to reignite love for the sound of cricket and get fans to transition from mute-viewing to excitement-packed sound-on viewing. IPL campaigns often follow a familiar pattern—players front and center, high-energy visuals, and amplified noise. With boAt's expertise in audio, we saw an opportunity to tell a smarter story. By making sound, the hero, we broke away from the conventional, creating a campaign that fans didn't just watch—they heard and remembered."

Kunal Pardeshi, director added, "We weren’t just making a film for boAt, we were building a sound mnemonic that stays with cricket fans for eternity. Talented had already scripted a winner. Bringing the ‘tock-tock’ to life was hilarious and oddly satisfying. And Richard Illingworth in his ad debut? Absolute sport.”