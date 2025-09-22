boAt turns up the volume on Navratri with Falguni Pathak in new festive campaign

Consumer electronics brand boAt has rolled out a new festive campaign titled ‘Upgrade to boAt’, using a mix of creators from music, comedy, film, podcasting and traditional art to push its audio and wearable lineup.

Advertisment

The campaign is structured around four short films, each pairing creators with everyday situations where audio or tech quality falls short:

KR$NA and Samay Raina play out a flight sequence where a passenger is mocked for missing out on the sound quality of boAt’s Airdopes Prime 701 ANC.

Darsheel Safary and Simran Mangeshkar showcase the Aavante Prime 6250DA soundbar, leaving film critic Rajeev Masand momentarily silent.

Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his podcasts, appears in a train skit, encouraging a passenger to stay powered with boAt’s high-capacity powerbank.



Adding to the playful note of the campaign, a boAt spokesperson says, “Festivals in India are about joy, music, and togetherness. With ‘Upgrade to boAt,’ we want to encourage audiences to experience the celebrations with technology that matches the energy and quality of the content they love.”

At a festive garba setting, Falguni Pathak smashes a generic speaker before switching to the PartyPal 700.

The campaign is streaming across digital platforms and social media, targeting festive shoppers while pushing boAt’s portfolio that spans TWS earbuds, soundbars, speakers, wearables and power accessories.





The product lineup includes the Nirvana Pro TWS series, co-created with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, sound engineer Luca Bignardi, and influencer Technical Guruji, along with models like Airdopes Prime 701 ANC, Airdopes 800, and Airdopes Supreme. Larger-format devices such as the Aavante Prime 6250DA soundbar and PartyPal 700 speaker headline the home entertainment range.

boAt products are currently available at festive discounts through its official website, major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, quick-commerce services like Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto, as well as offline retail stores.