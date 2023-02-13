boAt uses Shark Tank India platform to promote Made in India tag

In a recent episode of Shark Tank India 2, the show takes the audience to a three minute feature into Aman Gupta, co-founder, boAt life starting from his college days to a manufacturing unit in India. In the feature Gupta shares how making electronics was not possible in India. Gupta states, "Many people said that electronics cannot be made in India, but we made it. We feel a sense of pride when we see the stamp of Made in India on our packaging."