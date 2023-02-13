boAt uses Shark Tank India platform to promote Made in India tag

boAt is setting the record straight after being targeted by rival MiVi which suggested in ads that boAt’s products were made in China.
How many times have we seen tech brands mock each other? But what's new is boAt's latest feature film on Shark Tank India 2. boAt, a consumer electronics brand, is setting its course back on track after being hit by a gust of an ad from MiVi.
In a recent episode of Shark Tank India 2, the show takes the audience to a three minute feature into Aman Gupta, co-founder, boAt life starting from his college days to a manufacturing unit in India. In the feature Gupta shares how making electronics was not possible in India. Gupta states, "Many people said that electronics cannot be made in India, but we made it. We feel a sense of pride when we see the stamp of Made in India on our packaging."
Mivi, a brand known for its earwear and wearables, has been mocking boAt products and its co-founder Aman Gupta in recent ads, for claiming to be a Made in India brand.
However, as retaliation, boAt through its campaigns have been telling everybody that the brand is transforming India into a manufacturing hub for the new generation with minimal dependence on foreign countries. The brand has tried to prove itself as a 'Made in India' brand by using QR code in newspapers and promo codes. But, this time the brand has used the 'Shark Tank' platform to respond to Mivi's latest ad.
An anthropomorphic Mivi, in the recent ad, makes the actor spoofing Aman Gupta, boAt’s co-founder, reveal his brand's Chinese connections on a job recruitment day.
How? Mivi says it’s hard to choose from the many talented engineers who interviewed for the job. “Bro, to run a great tech company, you don’t need an engineer,” quips spoof Gupta and he goes on to reveal his academic profile includes not only an engineering degree but 12 courses on Chinese to English translation and a course of Chinese to Hindi too.
Additionally, Gupta also spoke about the questions raised on the company in a series of tweets, he says, “Today, with #HumBheeBanaLenge spirit, we take great pride in being the first Indian brand to manufacture over 1 crore wearables products in one year. It is a great honour for us to be able to give back in whatever small way we can to our wonderful nation."
boAt’s parent company Imagine Marketing, as per the International Data Corporation’s (IDC), led the India Wearable Market in 3Q22 (July-Sep) with a 32.1% market share. This market comprises wrist brands, smartwatches, and earwear.