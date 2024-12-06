boAt's new ad promotes ANC headphones to tackle wedding season noise

As India gears up for a record 48 lakh weddings this winter season, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), boAt is introducing its latest campaign, “Mute the Taunts with Aunty Noise Cancellation (ANC)”.

It campaign video highlights boAt ANC headphones as a solution to avoid taunts from nosy relatives during the wedding season.

The campaign introduces the fictional boAt Airdopes ANC (Aunty Noise Cancellation), designed for wedding scenarios. It features REPL.AI technology for witty comebacks to taunts, Anti-BT Calling to block unwanted Bluetooth calls, and Senti Song Blocker to replace emotional wedding tunes with personal favorites.

Commenting on the campaign, a boAt spokesperson said, “Weddings in India are joyous, colorful occasions, often accompanied by unsolicited advice and playful taunts. With this campaign, we wanted to bring a lighthearted twist to these moments, showcasing our fun and innovative approach to connecting with our audience.”