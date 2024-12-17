boAt's new campaign features Shilpa Rao and fusion band Indian Ocean

boAt, an audio and wearables brand, launched a marketing campaign highlighting LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec) technology. The campaign features the Nirvana Ion ANC Pro and Airdopes 800 HiDef, designed to enhance audio quality for music enthusiasts.

The campaign highlights LDAC technology for delivering high-resolution sound over Bluetooth, ensuring detailed audio quality.

To highlight LDAC technology, boAt's campaign features artists like rapper Yung Raja, producer Sez on the Beat, vocalist Shilpa Rao, and fusion band Indian Ocean. They bring their musical genius to life, demonstrating how LDAC enhances their artistic process and delivers an immersive listening experience for their fans.

Yung Raja, a rapper blending Tamil and English, showcases LDAC's ability to deliver diverse music genres with clarity.

Sez on the Beat, a key figure in India’s hip-hop scene, highlights LDAC’s capability to capture every beat and sound detail.

Shilpa Rao’s collaboration with boAt highlights LDAC’s ability to deliver clear and detailed audio, enhancing both traditional and contemporary music.

Indian Ocean’s collaboration with boAt showcases LDAC technology’s ability to deliver precise and clear audio, enhancing their fusion music.

boAt spokesperson said, “The partnership with these iconic artists underscores boAt’s commitment to artistic authenticity and technological advancement, offering listeners an unrivalled audio experience, whether they’re in the studio or simply enjoying music at home. This collaboration aims to inspire listeners to experience music in its purest form—immersive, precise, and powerful.”

boAt's Nirvana Ion ANC Pro and Airdopes 800 HiDef feature advanced technology and modern design. The Airdopes 800 HiDef earbuds come in Graphite Grey and Sterling Silver. The Nirvana Ion ANC Pro offers noise-cancelling features and is available in Blazing Comet, Northern Lights, and Rose Quartz.

Both the Airdopes 800 HiDef and Nirvana Ion ANC Pro are available now at an introductory price of Rs 2,299 and Rs 2,499, respectively. Customers can purchase these products through multiple channels, including boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, quick-commerce platforms, and select offline stores.