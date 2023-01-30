boAt’s new campaign tries to counter Mivi’s jab

A MiVi ad had mocked boAt’s on its ‘Made in China’ products whilst claiming they were made in India.
boAt, a consumer electronics brand, is setting its course back on track after being hit by a gust of an ad from MiVi which mocked it on its Made in China products and claims of them being made in India.
As retaliation, a new campaign is telling everybody boAt is transforming India into a manufacturing hub for the new generation with minimal dependence on foreign countries.
The Rock’India campaign is a clear response to MiVi’s 90-second ad which showed boAt co-founder Aman Gupta struggling to keep up against the rival’s Made in India heritage and product quality.
boAt, for this counter-campaign, has carried a print ad in The Quint and Hindustan times with a QR code placed at the centre of the ad. On scanning it, the user is directed to an ad creative that draws attention to the power of Indian-ness and marks boAt’s 1 crore ‘Made in India’ product milestone.
Aman Gupta, co-founder, and chief marketing officer, boAt, said in a release: “boAt has proved naysayers wrong by successfully undertaking the design, engineering, and manufacturing of wearables in India. Today, 90% of our wearables are manufactured in India.”
“We are grateful to the Govt. for putting in the right policies and support system that is helping in upgrading and providing the catalyst needed for wearables growth in the country. With this campaign, we want to reinforce our commitment and will continue to invest in ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.”