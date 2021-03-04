boAt's new spot celebrates individuality of women who want to explore...

Highlighting the recent trend of brands leveraging their new offerings via music videos, Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia Managing Director and CEO Devraj Sanyal says, “Today a rapidly evolving media landscape is changing the way people consume content. As a background element, music is particularly suited to the age of multitasking and that allows brands to insert themselves into consumers’ daily lives in a seamless, non-intrusive way. With music focussed associations, brands can create an emotional imprint using music as a trigger. Modern brands have cultural resonance just like music; they are influential beyond their products, they drive debate, they are tools for self-definition and are bywords for broader concepts. For many brands, music is a part of how people use their products. People listen to a certain type of music when they run, work, want to relax, take a bath, cook, or shop. In many cases, creating the right music to go with the product can dramatically improve the product experience. Brands are hugely interested in the power of music to help grow their businesses, but the music marketplace is extremely complex and at Universal we are aiming to make that easier going forward though a variety of partnerships to help amplify brand storytelling.”