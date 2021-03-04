boAt's new spot celebrates individuality of women who want to explore...

Conceptualized and executed in partnership with Universal Music India, the film highlights boAt’s newest offering of airdopes and earphones - ‘TRebel’.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, boAt and Universal Music India come together to celebrate women of today and tomorrow who live life on their own terms by unleashing the ‘TRebel’ campaign with a poignant all-woman collaborative song titled ‘I’m A Rebel’. As per a press release issued by the brand, the song rejoices women who want to explore, celebrate individuality and live life unrestrained.
The campaign highlights boAt’s newest offering of airdopes and earphones called ‘TRebel’ designed exclusively for the women of today. Conceptualized and executed in partnership with Universal Music India, the idea of the film is to create a progressive narrative around the spirit of the new age women who don’t live by conventional expectation.
The video stars boAt endorser Kiara Advani.
Composed and performed by Grammy nominated multi-platinum rapper Raja Kumari, the song features significant women achievers from diverse backgrounds including film actress Bani J, MMA professional Sanika Patil, gender fluid artist and sculptor Durga Gawde, television actress Ayesha Adlakha amongst others.
Characterized by a focus on women empowerment and gender equality, the empowering drop is pegged to be an anthem for the fourth-wave feminist movement. Hip hop empress Kumari makes efficacious use of incisive wit and irony to protest against society’s opinionated contempt toward women and champion the unapologetic feminine tribe who endorse their avant-garde individuality and continue to defy convention and break the rules.
The parodic takedown of misogynistic stereotypes casting women as passive, dependent and needy is an essential sonic centerpiece for this millennial creative and that opening riff is nothing short of iconic.
With a tag line denoting “rebellion is contagious”, the glitzy video that was shot across Los Angeles and Mumbai, with its’ neon hues and fluid silhouettes captures the contagious spirit of disengaging with the eternal voices and rewiring with the inner voices. From athletes to artists to activists, the video captures inspiring flag bearers who have walked the thin line between societal norms and expectations while being inimitable and fierce in their approach towards changing the fabric of societal standards.
Reflecting on the new launch, Aman Gupta, co-founder, boAt, elaborates, “Through this campaign we have partnered with the outliers who are breaking rules, reinventing the societal playbook to go big in all walks of life. This initiative is a “high-five” for all the women who chart their own rules, we look forward to these women dancing to their tune while supporting the ‘TRebel’ collection.”
Highlighting the recent trend of brands leveraging their new offerings via music videos, Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia Managing Director and CEO Devraj Sanyal says, “Today a rapidly evolving media landscape is changing the way people consume content. As a background element, music is particularly suited to the age of multitasking and that allows brands to insert themselves into consumers’ daily lives in a seamless, non-intrusive way. With music focussed associations, brands can create an emotional imprint using music as a trigger. Modern brands have cultural resonance just like music; they are influential beyond their products, they drive debate, they are tools for self-definition and are bywords for broader concepts. For many brands, music is a part of how people use their products. People listen to a certain type of music when they run, work, want to relax, take a bath, cook, or shop. In many cases, creating the right music to go with the product can dramatically improve the product experience. Brands are hugely interested in the power of music to help grow their businesses, but the music marketplace is extremely complex and at Universal we are aiming to make that easier going forward though a variety of partnerships to help amplify brand storytelling.”