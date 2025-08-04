boAt’s Raksha Bandhan campaign highlights sibling rivalry ‘The Traitors’ way

This Raksha Bandhan, boAt has teamed up with Blinkit for the festive campaign that takes family drama to hilarious new heights with “The Circle of Shaq.”

Set around a classic breakfast table gone rogue, the film opens with Dad’s suspicious sip of chai and the dreaded words: "Gaadi pe scratch. Who’s responsible?" The suspects? A dog named Toofy, a house help with sass, a silently fuming Dadi, and a brother wearing a literal traitor costume.

But in true desi fashion, the real chaos begins when the sister steps in. With secrets bubbling just under the surface and all eyes on her, she’s one monologue away from spilling every dark truth, unless something shiny distracts her first. Because let’s face it, sisters always know when their brothers are bluffing.

And that’s where the plot twist lands. Knowing the stakes (and his sister’s tendency to expose everything), the brother scrambles to Blinkit and orders a selection of boAt products, gifts that speak louder than half-baked apologies. Within 10 minutes, a Blinkit delivery guy literally pops out from under the table with a boAt package in hand, restoring peace before secrets explode.

With zingers like “He is spiralling, it’s Toofy” and “Mai traitor hoti toh kaam chhod deti”, the campaign delivers a humurous take on sibling drama and Rakhi redemption. It’s a reminder that when you know your sister too well, basic gifts just won’t cut it, only something truly thoughtful will do the trick.

The film ends with one undeniable truth: “This Rakhi, Save Your Secrets. Order boAt on Blinkit in 10 minutes.”

boAt spokesperson, said, “Raksha Bandhan is all about fun, fights, and forgiveness, and this time, we’ve added fast delivery to the mix. With Blinkit, sisters can expect better gifts, and brothers can save face, literally in 10 minutes. We also wanted to showcase boAt’s diverse product range, offering perfect Rakhi gifts for every kind of sibling.”