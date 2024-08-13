Bobbi Brown launches #InMySkin campaign featuring Tara Sutaria to celebrate authentic beauty

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights the brand's new weightless skin foundation, designed to enhance natural beauty while providing a lightweight, long-wearing formula.
Bobbi Brown has unveiled its #InMySkin campaign, celebrating authenticity and self-expression through beauty. The campaign highlights the brand's new Weightless Skin Foundation, designed to enhance natural beauty while providing a lightweight, long-wearing formula.
The campaign features several women, each sharing their unique stories and perspectives on beauty. Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria discusses how beauty enables self-expression and confidence.
Makeup artist Nikki DeRoest reflects on her evolving beauty philosophy as she approaches 40, while New York-based artist Karina Milan emphasises the importance of representation for the LGBTQIA community in the beauty industry.
Jessica Smalls, a Harlem native and skin cancer survivor, shares how her journey through illness has shaped her view of beauty, and celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez advocates for showcasing natural beauty, particularly for women over 50.
The Weightless Skin Foundation SPF 15 PA++ promises a natural matte finish with 24-hour moisture and wear. Formulated with Smart Skin-Balancing Technology, it offers medium coverage while controlling oil and maintaining hydration. Available in 53 undertone-correct shades, the foundation caters to a diverse range of skin tones and types.
Bobbi Brown's #InMySkin campaign aims to empower individuals to embrace their true selves, encouraging them to share their beauty stories while experiencing the benefits of the new foundation.