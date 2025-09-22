Bobby Deol turns Godman in Britannia’s new choco tarts ad

Britannia Pure Magic has launched The New Temptation, a campaign built around indulgent choco experiences. Expanding its portfolio of Choco Lush, Choco Frames, and Choco Stars, the brand has introduced Choco Tarts, with Bobby Deol featured to bring the idea to life.

Choco Tarts are available in Hazelnut and Milk Choco variants. They combine a tart shell with rich choco creme and a biscuit lid. Consumers can lift the lid, scoop the centre, and bite into the layers, blending textures and flavours.

Each Pure Magic product offers a unique style: the gooey centre of Choco Lush, the choco-topped biscuit of Choco Frames, the open creme of Choco Stars, and now the layered Choco Tarts.







The new ad film, created by The Womb and Sun City Studios, features Bobby Deol in a quirky godman avatar, humorously curing a boy’s cookie obsession with Britannia Choco Tarts, set to the nostalgic track Jimmy Jimmy Aaja.

The brand has also introduced a mixed reality print campaign with Xtendr. Ads show cookies 'gone missing', and consumers can scan a QR code to access a 30-second interactive game where they guard their treats. Players can win BlinkIt discounts at the end.

Siddharth Gupta, said: “With Pure Magic, our goal has been to bring a fresh and playful twist to choco indulgence. Together with Choco Lush, Choco Stars, and Choco Frames, the new Choco Tarts create a complete choco-bakery experience, with each treat offering its own distinct flavour and texture. We aim to make Pure Magic the go-to destination for premium, innovative choco treats. We’re delighted to have Bobby Deol bring this world alive through films that capture the charm, humour and joy of giving in to a new temptation.”

Heval Patel, said: “Over the past few years, Britannia has been at the forefront of innovative formats, and Pure Magic has led the disruption with Choco Stars and Choco Frames. Choco Tarts is another disruption that strengthens the Pure Magic range. Where other players offer individual treats, Pure Magic dials up indulgence multifold with its range offering. This became the bedrock of our 'The New Temptation' strategy. Consumers increasingly seek richer experiences, and we are elevating the brand into a more indulgent space.”

The Pure Magic range is available across Modern Trade and quick commerce platforms.