BOBCARD taps cricketer Shreyanka Patil as brand ambassador

BOBCARD, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, onboards Shreyanka Patil,an Indian cricketer as its new Brand Ambassador. Shreyanka will now represent BOBCARD in upcoming brand initiatives and campaigns. Her determination and success resonate with the company's vision of enabling customers to achieve financial independence through innovative credit solutions.

On this collaboration Ravindra Rai, MD and CEO, BOBCARD, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Shreyanka Patil to the BOBCARD family. Her remarkable journey from being a talented cricketer to becoming a youth icon mirrors our brand’s values of resilience and progress. Shreyanka's story inspires millions of young Indians, and her passion for excellence makes her the perfect choice to represent our vision of 'Re-imagining Credit'. We look forward to launching new products, campaigns and initiatives that reflect this spirit, under her leadership."

Through this partnership, the brand aims to encourage responsible credit use and informed financial decisions among a new generation of credit users.

Sharing her excitement about this partnership, Shreyanka Patil stated: "I am honoured to join hands with BOBCARD LIMITED, a brand that has been a game changer in the credit card industry. Just as cricket has allowed me to push my limits and achieve my dreams, BOBCARD enables people to take charge of their financial futures. I look forward to being part of this journey and supporting the brand's mission to empower individuals through innovative credit solutions."

Patil will lead various campaigns and initiatives across digital and traditional media platforms, representing BOBCARD’s product launches, offers, and customer engagement strategies. With this partnership, the brand continues its mission to redefine the credit card experience for its customers.