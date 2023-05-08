Bodycare International signs actress Kajal Aggarwal as Brand Ambassador for Kidswear

This partnership with Kajal Aggarwal will foster stronger brand positioning in the market and take the brand’s image to new heights.
Bodycare International, the manufacturer of Kidswear has collaborated with Singham Actress Kajal Aggarwal as the brand ambassador for its Kidswear. This partnership with Kajal Aggarwal will foster stronger brand positioning in the market and take the brand’s image to new heights. Bodycare Kids offers a stylish and vibrant range of kids' apparel and innerwear, with a focus on providing comfort and rash-free clothing that ensures the right fit and attractive prints to cater to children’s demands.
Mithun Gupta, director, Bodycare International, is glad to have Kajal as the brand ambassador for Kidswear. Besides providing a comfortable fit, the company has a special focus on making trendy wear for kids.
“We are delighted to welcome Kajal Aggarwal to the Bodycare family. Over the years Bodycare International Ltd. has embraced comfort and perfect fit in all its products, and we are confident that her association with our brand will help us reach out to a wider audience. With her charming personality and impressive fan following, Kajal will help us create a stronger connection with our customers and drive brand awareness effectively. We are aiming to achieve a target of 5000 crores by 2030, and to realize this vision, we are going forward strategically by aggressively investing in expanding the infrastructure and growing existing production capacity.”, said Mithun Gupta.
With a network comprising more than 450+ distributors, 18000+ retailers, and a vast presence on all major online portals, Bodycare International Ltd has effectively ensured that its range of products is within easy reach of customers all over the country. Furthermore, the presence of over 20 EBOs and an attractive franchise model that offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to be a part of the brand's success story places Bodycare International Ltd in an advantageous position to cater to the increasing demand for high-quality Kidswear in India.
Kajal Aggarwal, a popular name in Tollywood and Bollywood, expressed her excitement about the association. “I am happy to be a part of this association. I personally resonate with brands like Bodycare that share my areas of interest. As a new mom, I understand the importance of ensuring that our little ones feel comfortable, confident, and stylish. What impressed me the most about Bodycare International Ltd is their unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, and trust - values that resonate deeply with me as a mother. The emotional connection that the brand shares with millions of moms across the country is truly remarkable, and I am sure this association will yield great results. I am looking forward to being a part of their current campaign I am looking forward to asking moms ‘Comfort Ke Liye Bodycare Kiya Kya?’ as well as being a part of Bodycare Kids future campaigns”, said Kajal Aggarwal, Actress.
Bodycare Kids is the one-stop destination for all moms who want to shop best for their kids. In addition to offering the largest range of apparel and innerwear for kids, Bodycare International Ltd. is invoking a special feel for moms while shopping for their kids. With India being one of the largest contributors to the global apparel-retail sector according to various research, the market holds tremendous potential for the growth of manufacturers and distributors. Thought-provoking and customer-centric brands like Bodycare International Ltd. contribute immensely to such sectors by keeping customer satisfaction a top-most priority and thereby creating the best kids’ apparel and innerwear.