Bodycare International signs actress Kajal Aggarwal as Brand Ambassador for Kidswear

Kajal Aggarwal, a popular name in Tollywood and Bollywood, expressed her excitement about the association. “I am happy to be a part of this association. I personally resonate with brands like Bodycare that share my areas of interest. As a new mom, I understand the importance of ensuring that our little ones feel comfortable, confident, and stylish. What impressed me the most about Bodycare International Ltd is their unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, and trust - values that resonate deeply with me as a mother. The emotional connection that the brand shares with millions of moms across the country is truly remarkable, and I am sure this association will yield great results. I am looking forward to being a part of their current campaign I am looking forward to asking moms ‘Comfort Ke Liye Bodycare Kiya Kya?’ as well as being a part of Bodycare Kids future campaigns”, said Kajal Aggarwal, Actress.