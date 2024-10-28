Bold Care and Jupiter partner to address finances and intimacy

Bold Care, an intimate wellness brand, has partnered with Jupiter, a neobanking platform, to launch a new campaign aimed at couples. The initiative encourages open and honest discussions about two aspects of relationships: financial wellness and intimacy.

The campaign emphasises that financial stress doesn’t just impact a couple's bank accounts—it also affects their emotional and physical connection. With research showing how closely intertwined financial well-being is with intimate relationships, Bold Care and Jupiter are working together to spark meaningful conversations that strengthen both these areas.

Rajat Jadhav, co-founder of Bold Care, explained the core of the campaign:

“Financial wellness and intimacy are both pillars of a healthy relationship. It’s not just about being aligned on budgets or savings; it’s about understanding how financial pressures can spill over into our personal connections. This campaign is about empowering couples to address these challenges openly, allowing them to thrive emotionally, intimately, and financially. By fostering these conversations, we hope to remove the stigma that surrounds both money and intimacy, giving couples the confidence to navigate their journeys together with trust and transparency.”

The campaign features social media content, billboard messages, and interactive challenges, all aimed at normalising discussions about these important aspects of relationships.

“Jupiter’s mission has always been to empower people to take control of their money in a way that promotes long-term financial wellness. We believe that open, honest discussions about money can help couples achieve balance in both financial and personal aspects of their relationships”, said Apurv Narang, head of growth and marketing at Jupiter Money.

The partnership between Bold Care and Jupiter marks a shift in relationship-building, recognising the link between emotional, intimate, and financial health. Together, they aim to make discussions about intimacy and finances more open and accepted.