Bold Care breaks taboos again- this time with Anurag Kashyap and Samay Raina

Bold Care, a sexual health and wellness brand backed by Ranveer Singh has once again made a bold move by uniting two other bold forces- Anurag Kashyap and Samay Raina in its latest ad film. With Kashyap behind the camera and Raina bringing his raw humour, Bold Care’s latest ad proves that even the simplest setup can be turned into something truly bold.

The ad film opens with scenes of a bustling production set, with Anurag Kashyap directing Samay Raina, revealing that he’s been hired to direct an ad film for Bold Care. But Samay being his unapologetically mischievous self, disrupts the shoot with cheeky improvisations, hilarious puns, and innuendos. What follows is a battle of roasts between the two–Samay’s quick wit and comic timing with Kashyap’s retorts and comebacks resulting in a roast fest.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder and CEO of Bold Care,

“At Bold Care, we believe intimacy deserves honest conversations. If a topic feels uncomfortable, that’s usually where the real conversation begins. This film with Anurag and Samay delivers honesty with just the right touch of humour that’s essential when talking about sexual wellness. It reflects how we work at Bold Care. This film is not just another piece of content, it is real, humorous and bold. If this film gets people to pause, reflect or talk about something they usually avoid, then it has done exactly what it was meant to do.”

Bold Care is doing what they do best: being unapologetically bold & disruptive. Since their first campaign, #TakeBoldCareOfHer featuring Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins, to initiatives like #Sextember, the brand has developed a unique voice in this space. Bold Care has consistently shown that it doesn’t whisper about sexual health- it communicates with a touch of humour and roasts its way into conversations that matter. This new film is yet another reminder that the brand thrives on breaking taboos with wit, which mirrors its own identity.

This is also Bold Care’s second innings with Samay Raina, following his much-talked-about podcast with Raj Shamani that sparked conversations around India’s Got Latent. If that collaboration stirred debate, this one doubles down- pairing Samay with Anurag Kashyap, a director whose very name is synonymous with bold cinema. Together, they amplify the brand’s voice, showing that conversations around sexual wellness don’t need to be hushed.