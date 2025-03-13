Boldfit launches campaign recognising KL Rahul’s Champions Trophy role

India made history with the Champions Trophy, with KL Rahul playing a key role. Boldfit, an Indian fitness and sports brand, honours Rahul’s journey of resilience and determination.

The campaign shows how Rahul has proven his critics wrong with his performance and commitment to his team. Boldfit compares Rahul's boldness on the field to its own focus on performance in the fitness sector.

"At Boldfit, we believe champions aren’t just made in stadiums; they are built in every setback, every recovery, and every moment of pushing beyond limits, Being Bold in everything they do" said Pallav Bihani, founder and CEO of Boldfit. "KL Rahul is the embodiment of that spirit. Through challenges, through pressure, through every test—he stayed bold. And today, he stands as a champion."

The campaign runs in print media in Bangalore, celebrating KL Rahul's achievements and Indian cricket. The campaign launches weeks before the IPL season, showing Boldfit's support for Indian cricket.