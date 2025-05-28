Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn joins BGauss as brand ambassador

BGauss, a lifestyle enhancing solution from one of the veterans in electrical solutions – promoters of RR global group, announced the appointment of renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador. The company is expanding its presence in India’s rapidly growing electric 2-wheeler segment.

Ajay Devgn’s strong and dependable persona aligns seamlessly with the brand values of performance, reliability, and trust. His association will enhance BGauss’s engagement with customers nationwide, encouraging more consumers to embrace electric scooters as a smart and responsible mobility choice. This collaboration underscores BGauss’s commitment to making sustainable mobility accessible and appealing to everyday commuters.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Ajay Devgn stated, “BGauss, an Indian brand, is focused on building world-class electric vehicles, and I've associated with them for this meaningful reason. The RUV350 reflects their commitment to quality and innovation and marks a step forward in the journey toward smarter, cleaner mobility.”

Hemant Kabra, founder and managing director of BGauss, added, “At BGauss, we focus on creating practical and reliable electric mobility designed specifically for Indian roads. Our vehicles embody this commitment. Ajay Devgn’s integrity and mass appeal perfectly resonate with our brand ethos, and we believe his partnership will significantly strengthen our reach as we promote sustainable urban mobility.”

BGauss plans to launch electric cycles and two additional models within the next year. The company is also targeting dealership expansion over the next two years to strengthen its retail and service presence pan-India.