Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has his “Head” in place in his latest Ad film!

The brand ambassador hilariously shows us what it’s like to ‘lose our heads’ when worrying about home security!
Bollywood star Ayushmaan Khurrana was recently seen in his latest ad film with Godrej Security Solutions, where he in his iconic ‘andaaz’ shows us, why it’s easy to leave our minds at home when worried about security and safety and how it can all be changed with the right solutions!
The campaign is called ‘Peace of Mind’ and shows Ayushmaan in three different looks, once in his travel mode, once at the market and once at his ‘friend’s wedding! Ayushmaan had recently also posted ‘behind the scenes’ from the ad films on his Instagram.
“As someone who travels often for work, I can empathise with those who feel worried, not only about valuables at home but also about leaving their loved ones at home, alone. One of the first things that we should do while building our homes is looking at its security, whether it is investing in CCTV cameras or having faith in a locker. The iconic Godrej safe has been at my home from the time I was growing up and that is why it is heart-warming to represent Godrej Security Solutions as their brand ambassador today. Like everything else in today’s world, Godrej’s security offerings and the brand too has evolved with the times. My digital locker is my safe place, just like my home. My Godrej Cameras help me watch over my loved ones from anywhere in the world. The Godrej Locker has been trusted by my family like almost every other Indian family. Godrej safes have stood for trust, built over generations and I’m sure even the generations to come will continue trusting Godrej to protect our valuables and our homes with one innovation after another”, says Ayushmann Khurrana, Brand Ambassador, Godrej Security Solutions.