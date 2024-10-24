Bollywood wives Maheep and Bhavna star in Nature’s Basket's new campaign

Bottomline Media, a global integrated marketing and talent management firm, executed a new digital campaign for Nature’s Basket, featuring Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey. The campaign highlights the gourmet food at Nature’s Basket Artisan Pantry.

The digital campaign showcases Nature’s Basket’s diverse gourmet selections. From conceptualising to scripting to celebrity collaboration and production, every detail was crafted by Bottomline Media.

The digital film exhibits the Nature’s Basket Artisan Pantry while Maheep and Bhavna explore a curated selection of artisanal bakery items, exotic ingredients, and premium produce. The duo is seen discussing their family’s love for fine foods and fabulous ingredients like fresh exotics, truffles, gourmet chocolates, global tea blends, artisanal cheese assortments and freshly baked sourdough; available only at Nature’s Basket.

Speaking about this flavourful project, Tanaaz Bhatia, managing director and founder of Bottomline Media said, "At Bottomline Media, we believe in creating authentic and engaging campaigns that connect brands with their audiences. Collaborating with the fabulous wives, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey for Nature’s Basket was a perfect synergy of style, sophistication, and everyday luxury. Our goal was to bring the essence of Nature’s Baskets’ treasure of worldly food and exclusive services, bringing alive their ‘Taste the World’ experience”

"At Nature’s Basket, we offer a unique shopping experience that blends everyday essentials with gourmet luxuries. Partnering with Bottomline Media and iconic personalities like Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey allowed us to showcase Nature’s Basket Artisan Pantry’s exceptional offerings with the perfect mix of fabulous food and finest international delicacies. This campaign captured our vision of making luxury, global ingredients accessible while maintaining the charm and quality that Nature’s Basket stands out for” says Sachin Agarwal, COO, Nature’s Basket.

Nature’s Basket also offers meals at 'The Good Food' Café, where customers can relax after shopping. The store also features The Gift Studio for luxury hampers and gifting.