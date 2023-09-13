Bollywood's Bhidu, Jackie Shroff, spills local secrets in 99acres' #AndarKiBaat campaign

The campaign, conceived in-house, primarily aims to highlight 99acres.com's ratings & reviews feature.
Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff has joined forces with 99acres, India's leading real estate portal, to launch the innovative #AndarKiBaat campaign. This digital campaign is set to change the way people look for property by using the unique humor and charming personality of the beloved actor, known affectionately as 'Bhidu.'
Jackie Shroff, a resident of Khar, stars in a three-minute video posted on his Instagram handle @apnabhidu, where he reacts to resident reviews of his own neighborhood. His humorous and insightful reactions create a delightful experience, offering nuggets of his classic wisdom along the way.
The #AndarKiBaat campaign, conceived in-house, primarily aims to highlight 99acres.com's Ratings & Reviews feature. This feature empowers consumers with valuable information to make informed property decisions by sharing genuine reviews from residents about their societies and localities. Jackie Shroff's anecdotes while reacting to Khar's reviews effectively demonstrate how these reviews provide a comprehensive overview of a locality, covering aspects like lifestyle, connectivity, environment, and safety.
This campaign is just the beginning of more exciting collaborations to come. Influencers from various localities across India will join the initiative by reacting to reviews on 99acres, offering extensive coverage. These influencers include Saloni Gaur (Noida Sector 62), BeYouNick (Dombivli Mumbai), Gaurav Kapoor (Vikaspuri Delhi), Gaurav Gupta (Indirapuram Ghaziabad), and Sai Kiran (Nanakramguda Hyderabad).
With over 10,000 localities covered in its reviews, 99acres is positioned as the go-to platform for individuals seeking to buy or rent property, providing them with valuable insights into their desired neighborhoods.
