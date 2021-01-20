Boman Irani and Star Sports prep their mehman nawazi for the England cricket team

The poms are visiting India to for a two-month cricketing adventure featuring four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs.
Mehman nawazi or generous hospitality runs in the blood of most Indians. After all, it’s the country where the guest is akin to a god. But, this unwritten rule does not apply to any visiting cricket team. And this time around, it’s the England cricket team that’s in for not so generous hospitality.
In a hilarious spot by Star Sports, Boman Irani plays an avid Team India fan who is the general manager of the hotel where the England cricket team is put up. His excitement on the return of cricket to India echoes in the ballroom of the grand hotel, where he is addressing his staff. In the film, Boman Irani playfully tries to hassle the England cricketers during their stay in the competitive spirit of the game.
“The campaign, ‘#IndiaTaiyarHai’, amplifies the joy and anticipation of passionate cricket fans, who're looking forward to international Cricket returning to India. England are world champions and one of the top test teams in the world, ideal opponents for this momentous occasion," said Sanjog Gupta, head, Sports, Star India.
“It's a fantastic calendar of Cricket on Star Sports starting with England tour of India which will kickstart bilateral Cricket for the year. We also look forward to broadcasting another season of IPL and the T20 World Cup. We have always taken pride in delivering innovative and compelling viewing experiences, so fans have a lot to look forward to,” he added.