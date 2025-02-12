Bombay Shaving Company celebrates love beyond stereotypes in new spot

Bombay Shaving Company has launched its ‘Love However’ campaign for Valentine’s Day, focusing on non-traditional expressions of love. The campaign acknowledges that today’s generation values authenticity and encourages people to celebrate relationships in their own way, moving beyond stereotypes.

Bringing this idea to life, the film opens with a boy waking up from deep sleep and turning to the other side of the bed, discovering a Bombay Shaving Company fragrance gift set with a handwritten note. Curious, he picks it up and reads: "Last night was fun! Happy Valentine’s Day XOXO." A quiet smile forms on his face as he opens the gift. Upon spraying the perfume on his wrist, inhaling the fragrance, the text on screen appears: Love, however! Express it with Bombay Shaving Company Valentine’s Day Gifts.

This year Shaving Company has also taken a new approach to amplify their Valentine’s Day campaign, reaching young audiences through new media like Snapchat, collaborating with GenZ Influencers who speak about first time experiences and even making their product offering more relevant with the Play and Slay Trimmer Kit, Wanderlust perfume kit and Travel Shaving Kit.

Commenting on this new brand campaign, Gauri Malhotra, chief marketing officer at Bombay Shaving Company, said “We’re building a Bros for Bros, peer to peer brand that provides a safe space for our customers to express their individuality and enables them to express themselves limitlessly with our products. The “Love However” campaign falls beautifully into this world , and im really looking forward to a lot of Consumer Love for the Brand through honest and spontaneous campaigns like this one."

Bombay Shaving Company Valentines Day Gifts are available on Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart, Bombay Shaving Company’s official website.