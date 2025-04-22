Bombay Shaving Company pushes green grooming with new eco razor

Bombay Shaving Company has launched its first eco-friendly razor, Eco Sensi 3, as part of a new nationwide campaign promoting sustainable shaving. The product was introduced during the brand’s 18-hour online store event, held on April 18 at 6 PM and lasting for 18 hours on the company's website.

Bombay Shaving Company has released a short film titled “Where Do All the Razors Go?”, featuring founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande. The film addresses the environmental impact of disposable razors and encourages consumers to consider the long-term effects of their choices.

“The shaving category has long needed a rethink — not just in terms of performance, but in the impact it leaves behind,” said Deepak Gupta, co-founder and COO, Bombay Shaving Company. Today’s consumers expect more — they want products built with purpose. Eco Sensi 3 is our answer: a razor that performs brilliantly, respects the planet, and is proudly made in India. It reflects our long-term vision to lead grooming into a more intentional, sustainable future. At Bombay Shaving Company, we’re committed to creating products that are Sensi on Skin and Sensi on the Planet.”

The razor features a reusable handle made from coconut shell and rice husk, and a 3-blade cartridge designed for regular use. The launch pack, priced at Rs. 179, includes one handle and two cartridges. Eco Sensi 3 is currently available on the company’s website and will be rolled out to major retail outlets soon.