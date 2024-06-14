Bombay Shaving Company says “Sorry Dad" in its latest campaign

Elaborating on the thought behind this unique campaign, Gauri Malhotra, chief marketing office, Bombay Shaving Company said, “Over the past five years, our Father's Day campaigns have consistently aimed to make a difference, but we've noticed they haven't really changed how people think or act. This year, with our 'Sorry Dad, This Year Too, You Won't Get a Gift' campaign, we want to draw attention to how often dads are underappreciated when it comes to gift-giving. By using humor and a call to action, we hope to start conversations and encourage our consumers to celebrate fathers just as enthusiastically as other special occasions. Dads deserve just as much love and recognition as anyone else."