Bombay Shaving Company unveils 'Styled By Bombay Shaving Company' campaign

The campaign introduces cutting-edge Trimmer range to redefine grooming excellence for the modern Indian men.
Bombay Shaving Company, a hair removal and personal care brand, has released its latest campaign, Styled by Bombay Shaving Company, ushering in a new era of grooming sophistication. The centerpiece of this campaign is a film that introduces the brand's innovative range of trimmers.
It is another step in the journey of Bombay Shaving Company's commitment to setting new standards of hair removal for men across the body. Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, takes the spotlight, passionately endorsing the revolutionary HeadShaver PRO Trimmer- a standout in the brand's trimmer portfolio, designed specifically for bald men.
The campaign unfolds as a celebration of head-to-toe styling, presenting Bombay Shaving Company's Trimmer lineup dedicated to elevating the experience for the modern Indian man. The film invites individuals to redefine their style game at the comfort of their home with cutting-edge products that embody confidence, individuality and the transformative power of grooming.
"In the spirit of celebrating individuality, we believe hair removal is a spectrum, we're not out here trying to tell what’s best for you or what’s the ideal look for a man. What matters to us is that every man’s needs are different, and our new range of Trimmers are designed with a deep understanding of Men’s hair across their body, redefining functionality, convenience and Style. This launch reinforces our relentless commitment to delivering the best hair removal solutions for men," affirms Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company.
The ad film is a window into the brand's essence, unveiling the new trimmer range designed for specific hair removal needs of men. This comprehensive solution effortlessly manages hair and elevates style for the beard, body, head and groin.