Bombay Shaving Company targets Gen Z with a new trimmer range

Bombay Shaving Company has upgraded its trimmer range with features, targeting consumers and offering practical grooming solutions. With Gen Z's increasing contribution and influence on culture, commerce, and content, Bombay Shaving Company has embraced a 'Gen Z-first' approach.

Their products and post-sales care are tailored to meet the grooming needs of young men, from facial hair to full-body trimming. The brand uses content and influencer collaborations to connect with offering grooming insights and building a loyal community.

Commenting on this growth, Varun Gupta, chief growth officer at Bombay Shaving Company said, “As we explore this high-growth and promising category amidst the evolving grooming landscape, our brand is uniquely positioned to lead the change. From consumers using razors as the go-to product, our focus is transitioning to a more comprehensive grooming-first approach that meets diverse needs across pan India. At Bombay Shaving company, we are at the forefront of redefining this space by moving beyond traditional devices and focusing on content, infrastructure, and insights. Our goal is to be a supportive partner for Gen Z, helping them make informed grooming choices. By prioritising unmatched value over the competition, I believe we’re perfectly positioned to steer the way in transforming men’s grooming for a new generation."

The upgraded trimmer portfolio features 90 minutes of runtime, C-Type charging, and five multicolored blade attachments. The Powerplay NXT trimmer is available for Rs 699.