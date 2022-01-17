Bombay Shaving Company wants to cut back on the alcohol in the aftershave

"It's a mystery to me why established personal care and grooming brands haven't yet addressed this pressing concern in the men's shaving routine. The current options they have in aftershaves are not the best. And the post-shave irritation and burning is a definite mood kill. With this product, complimented by the film and campaign suitably titled ‘#JalnaManaHai’; we hope to induce a behaviour change in men. We wish to shake them out of their comfort zone, wake them from their slumber, and demand a better aftershave experience - which our Post Shave Balm provides", said Laalit Lobo, VP Marketing, Bombay Shaving Company