Bombay Shaving Company's new ad features Bombae Fuzz Off trimmer - and a hair-raising tale of body hair grooming

“We wanted to see hair and not airbrushed bodies. We wanted to feel the pain when a thread touches our bushy brows, or when hot wax drips on our skin. We wanted to show what actually happens when we remove hair. We don’t smile, we don’t sit gracefully, and we sure don’t think of hair removal as a norm. So, while working on this campaign, we wanted to be realists and not put women under any burden of potential,” says Periwal.