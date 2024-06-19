Bombay Sweet Shop and Prime Video unveil 'Mirzapur Ki Barfi', a sweet treat inspired by 'Mirzapur' series

Mirzapur Ki Barfi - Indie Bites draws inspiration from the vibrant and dramatic world of the Mirzapur series, where barfi isn’t just a sweet but adds an extra layer of excitement and intrigue to the storyline. These Indie Bites are as exciting as the new season of Mirzapur on Amazon Prime. From Guddu to Kaleen Bhaiya, no one can resist this decadent treat.