Bombay Sweet Shop appoints as Mumbai Indians’ official snacking partner

Cricket mania is sweeping across the nation as everyone is gearing up to watch the most exciting cricket extravaganza of 2023! And whether you’re cheering your favourite team at the stadium or in front of the television - you can’t help being caught in its heady adrenaline rush. There’s nothing more exciting than being in the company of friends and fellow cricket lovers with your favourite match time munchies, as you cheer on your favourite team to victory! Taking the excitement a notch higher, two incredible teams - Mumbai’s jaan - Mumbai Indians and Mumbai’s shaan - Bombay Sweet Shop, come together for the very first time in a unique partnership, as Bombay Sweet Shop is the official snacking partner of Mumbai Indians this season.